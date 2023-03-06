Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $347.36 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,669.13 or 0.07454581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,676.62467757 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,274,638.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

