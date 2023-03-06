Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Cut to GBX 660 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Liberum Capital from GBX 705 ($8.51) to GBX 660 ($7.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.80 ($7.12).

RMV traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 570.80 ($6.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 550.44. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,594.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

