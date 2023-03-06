REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.88. REV Group shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 56,603 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

REV Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $758.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in REV Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in REV Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in REV Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

