Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PAR Technology (PAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) recently:

3/2/2023 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – PAR Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2023 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $43.00.

1/9/2023 – PAR Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PAR Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

PAR Technology stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,072. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,862,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,842,000 after purchasing an additional 771,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,118 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

