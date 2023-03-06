Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $128.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.