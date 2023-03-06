Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,575

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,400 ($89.30) to GBX 7,575 ($91.41) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.95) to GBX 7,800 ($94.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.57) to GBX 7,500 ($90.50) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,893.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RBGLY stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.25. 2,382,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,650. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

