RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. RBB Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.48% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1,572.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. 5,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.84. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

