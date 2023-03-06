Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312.60 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $312.60 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,281,415,861 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.

Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.

A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:

The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)

Block time (1 minute)

Coin supply (21 Billion)

Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

