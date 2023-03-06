Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Reduced by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $25,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

