Rakon Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Rakon has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $53.10 million and $15,308.11 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

