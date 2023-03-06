Rakon 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,634.62 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $55.24 million and $28,634.62 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

