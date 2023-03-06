Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $220.35 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $220.35 million and $544,756.74 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,512,823 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

