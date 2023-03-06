Radicle (RAD) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00007883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $86.31 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
