Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Up to $21.91

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $23.08. Radian Group shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 1,023,731 shares changing hands.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Radian Group Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

