QVIDTVM Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

QVIDTVM Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 10.8% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

