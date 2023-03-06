QVIDTVM Management LLC Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Haleon makes up 1.9% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.6 %

Haleon Announces Dividend

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

