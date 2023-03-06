Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,813 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 189,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $763.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambac Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.