Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 32.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

