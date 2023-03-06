Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,447,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 199.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 342,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thryv by 69.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 321,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Thryv by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

THRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

