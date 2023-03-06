Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 84,706 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,706 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.