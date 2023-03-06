Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 7,749 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Broadwind worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 12,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,876. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

