Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

