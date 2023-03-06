Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of JAKKS Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 113.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKK stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

