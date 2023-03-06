Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

