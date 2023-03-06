Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Arch Resources worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $162.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,588 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

