Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,517 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of DouYu International worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Separately, Citigroup cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

