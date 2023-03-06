Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 72,972 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,972 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,533 shares of company stock valued at $229,421. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $620.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.75%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

