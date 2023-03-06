Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 3,408 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

COF opened at $109.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

