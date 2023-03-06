QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho comprises about 2.4% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $87.54. 20,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.25. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

