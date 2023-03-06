Quest Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.29. 314,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,731. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.