Quest Investment Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.65. 207,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,735. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

