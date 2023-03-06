Quest Investment Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.87. The stock had a trading volume of 455,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,948. The company has a market cap of $305.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

