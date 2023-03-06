Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,372 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,599,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,057,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

