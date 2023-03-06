Quantum Trading 0% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.33 and $180,983.82 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00038275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00219310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.07 or 1.00001532 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,978.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

