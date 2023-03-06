Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 598 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $48.79. 73,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.
Featured Stories
