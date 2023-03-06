Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.02. 50,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,617. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.