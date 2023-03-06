Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 17,095 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.5% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

EW traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.