Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 570.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 282,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,558 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.56. 30,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,436. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.