Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,762 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

ADBE stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.34. The company had a trading volume of 203,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.79. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.