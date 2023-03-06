Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PXD traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $207.81. 189,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

