Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,043 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,467,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

