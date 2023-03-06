Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 690,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $689.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,671. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $727.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.