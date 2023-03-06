Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,257 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,481,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.59 on Monday, reaching $479.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.