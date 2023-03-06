Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 160,500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160,500 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,984. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

