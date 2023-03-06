Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 257,100 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 682.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $44,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis Stock Up 0.0 %

Fortis Increases Dividend

FTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.12. 49,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,685. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.34%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.