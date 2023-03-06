Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 382,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,553. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.