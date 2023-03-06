Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $13.09 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,429 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,814,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.02, a PEG ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

