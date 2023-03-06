Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $10.65 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,710. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

