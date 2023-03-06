Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. 161,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.