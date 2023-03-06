Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,066,000. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.74. The stock had a trading volume of 386,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

